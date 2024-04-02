Kitchener Heritage Committee discusses plans for proposed high-rise development
A proposed high-rise development near Victoria Street North might have to commemorate its past after a Heritage Impact Assessment (HIA) from city staff.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Kitchener Heritage Committee met and discussed a developer’s plans to put three tall towers up on Victoria Street North between Margaret and St. Leger streets.
The towers would range in height from 18 to 40 storeys with more than 1,000 residential units and 1,100 square metres of commercial space.
City staff said, after the HIA, the property only met one of the nine heritage criteria – the one being the lands have associative value with Greb Industries, a Western boot company, and Bauer Hockey.
A staff report recommended a commemorative element be included into the proposed development to acknowledge that history.
Committee members also voiced some concerns about the impact of construction.
“In regards to the land disturbances with construction – you're looking at a property that is across the street. It's not immediately adjacent to the designated buildings. And there's also additional studies that we can require out the site plan stage, including vibration monitoring reports if determined to be needed. So we can take a closer look at what the construction impacts would be,” said Jessica Vieira, a heritage planner with the City of Kitchener.
There were no decisions made at Tuesday’s meeting as the committee only heard feedback from heritage staff.
In February, staff at a rock climbing gym near the proposed site voiced concerns about having to close if the development went ahead.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A strong earthquake shakes Taiwan, damaging buildings and causing a tsunami
A powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early Wednesday, collapsing buildings in a southern city and creating a tsunami that washed ashore on southern Japanese islands.
Multiple attack complaints filed about 2 dogs that killed 11-year-old boy Edmonton boy: city
Two 'very large dogs' killed an 11-year-old boy in southeast Edmonton Monday night, police said.
Puppy named Pebbles was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks, BC SPCA says
Donations to the BC SPCA are pouring in to help a puppy who was so hungry she resorted to eating rocks.
Shannen Doherty has decided to 'downsize' as she lives with stage 4 cancer
Shannen Doherty says she's letting some things go as she lives with stage 4 breast cancer.
Cherry blossom enthusiast called out for stopping car in bus lane, getting out to take photo
With cherry blossom season in full swing across Metro Vancouver, enthusiasts are being urged to curb their excitement and find appropriate places to stop for a photo.
Billionaire whose firm backed Trump's US$175 million bond reveals how the deal came together
Don Hankey, the chairman and majority shareholder of Knight Specialty Insurance, said that the deal to underwrite former President Donald Trump's US$175 million bond in N.Y. came together quickly and that Trump posted all cash as collateral.
Man admits stealing US$1.8M in luxury items from Beverly Hills hotel, trying to sell them in Miami
A Southern California man on Tuesday admitted stealing nearly US$2 million worth of jewelry, clothing and accessories from guests at a Beverly Hills hotel, then traveling to Florida to sell the stolen goods, federal prosecutors said.
'SCTV' star Joe Flaherty dies following illness, family says
Comedian Joe Flaherty, a founding member of the Canadian sketch series 'SCTV,' has died.
Body found in north Edmonton, burnt truck found nearby believed to be related: police
One person is dead after a weapons call on Tuesday in north Edmonton.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.