Kitchener exhibition explores Blackness and Freedom

A two-day event highlighting work from twelve local Black artists and exploring the themes of Blackness and freedom is being held at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum.

The Black and Free exhibition runs Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26.

"Black and Free is a research creation project that I started in 2017 and we’re looking to bring together artists, academics, scholars and the general public to think about Blackness and freedom," said Naila Keleta-Mae, Black and Free principal investigator.

Attendees also have the opportunity to browse a pop-up market which features cultural food, clothes and local small businesses.

The final day of the free event is Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m.