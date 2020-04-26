WATERLOO -- Junior-B hockey is coming to Ayr.

The Ayr Centennials have bought the Kitchener Dutchmen and will be moving them to the village. The Ontario Hockey Association gave the final stamp for approval on Sunday.

The Dutchmen are one of the longest standing teams in the Midwest and have been in existence since 1956.

They were previously known as the Greenshirts and are also the Kitchener Rangers’ affiliate club.

The new team will be called the Ayr Centennials (Junior-B) and feature a patch on the jerseys to honour the history of the Dutchmen.