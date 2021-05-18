KITCHENER -- A Kitchener city councillor is in hot water for using a certain term when asked about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“I’m just wondering where the report is, where things stand as far as the second dose for Canadians, for the Canadian guinea pigs,” said Ward 3 councillor John Gazzola during a Monday night meeting.

Mayor Berry Vrbanovic later clarified that it is important that elected officials need to share accurate information with the community.

“Councillor Gazzola, that’s not an appropriate term to use by a person in a position such as ours,” he said.

Coun. Scott Davey later asked Coun. Gazzola if he would like to clarify or retract his comment.

“I said something, and when something has been said it is not really possible to take it back,” said Gazzola. “I said it and that will stand.”