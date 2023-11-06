Kitchener considers housing options to keep up with growth of Conestoga College

The City of Kitchener is attempting to find a balance in the Lower Doon area of Kitchener.

The goal is to keep the residential community feel in one area, while building up and intensifying in a nearby subdivision. The plan will come down to a vote at city hall Monday night.

But the battle over housing in the Lower Doon neighbourhood is nothing new.

“I was excited that we've come this far,” said Ward 4 Councillor, Christine Michaud. “As far as the as the Lord doing study. It's almost completed and this has been years in the making.”

Considered to be one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city, Lower Doon is wedged beside a growing Conestoga College and a busy Homer Watson Boulevard. Many residents of Lower Doon are concerned about development making the community unrecognizable.

“One of my one of my goals was to create a lower doon where the residents can live with the students harmoniously and development go on as well. Responsible development, fair development,” Michaud said.

Monday night council will vote on a motion that will limit the amount of development that can be made in the residential community.

“The recommended zoning changes for that existing low rise neighborhood would expand the range of low rise housing options,” said Senior City Planner, John Zuic. “Still in keeping with the low rise land use designation so still capped at three storeys in height, 11 meters in height, and low rise in general.”

To help keep pace with a rapidly expanding student population, the city is also planning on changing the zoning south of the 401 from commercial to high density residential.

“And it makes sense,” Michaud said. “I mean, there's more going on across from Homer Watson, there's really nothing going on here in Lower Doon for students, it's housing and there is no commercial.”

The hope is for high rise and high density housing in the currently commercial block. According to Michaud, the plan is a win-win for everyone and rejects the critique of nimbyism.

“These are just passionate residents who are willing to live with the college and the students and the surrounding area in a harmonious way, which is all I really want for this area,” Michaud said.

CONESTOGA COLLEGE RESPONDS

Conestoga College’s Students’ Union responded with a statement to CTV News, saying: “We thank Kitchener City Council for being receptive to concerns brought forward regarding Zoning recommendations for the Lower Doon Area. With the understanding that the region and city need to increase the housing supply, CSI supports the zoning changes. We also recognize the Lower Doon residents who presented a recommendation to leave all RES-5 zoning as RES-4 as a compromise between concerns shared by current long-term residents of Lower Doon, and the need for gentle intensification and housing in the area.

The potential increase in suitable, safe, and hopefully affordable housing because of these changes will benefit Conestoga Students, along with the development of commercial spaces that will increase job opportunities. We look forward to continuing to work with the City of Kitchener, Lower Doon residents, and Conestoga College to help welcome and integrate students into our community as responsible residents.”