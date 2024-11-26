Kitchener company fined $50,000 after worker critically injured while driving lift truck

A Kitchener company is facing a $50,000 fine after a worker was critically injured during a workplace incident in 2022.

According to a news release from the Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, the employee was working at Inject Tech Plastics at 41 Ardelt Road in Kitchener when the injury happened. The document states the worker backed into racking while operating a lift truck.

A judge has ruled the company failed to provide proper training and supervision to ensure the worker was able to safely operate the equipment.

The release states the worker and a production supervisor were initially trained on a different brand of truck, but some training sections were skipped over. It goes on to say the employer failed to train workers on new brands of lift trucks, such as the one used during the incident.

Inject Tech Plastics has been fined $50,000. The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.