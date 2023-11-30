KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Kitchener Centre voters head to polls for byelection

    Kitchener Centre voters are heading to the polls to choose a new representative in Queen’s Park.

    The provincial seat is up for grabs after New Democrat Laura-Mae Lindo stepped down earlier this year.

    Lindo, who had just started her second term, cited childcare challenges as her reason for resigning.

    The local byelection is interesting for a number of reasons.

    The field is crowded with 18 candidates, representing 13 parties, in the running.

    The seat has been held by three of four major parties over the last two decades. Prior to Lindo being elected in 2018, the riding had voted Liberal since 2003. Before that it was in the hands of the Progressive Conservatives.

    Polls are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. A list of voting locations are available here.

    Elections Ontario says 5,405 residents cast their ballot in advance voting. This represents 6.2 per cent of registered voters.

    In the 2022 general election, 10,858 residents cast their ballot early.

