Kitchener centralizing arts and entertainment facilities management

The City of Kitchener is hoping residents and visitors will soon be able to see more and varied performances across the area.

A centralized service model for city-owned performing arts and entertainment facilities is being launched.

In a Wednesday news release, the city said the new model will increase the quantity and quality of live arts, boost event promotion, attract larger audiences, and make it easier to access online ticket sales.

“In Kitchener, we’re not just talking about building a vibrant arts and culture scene, we’re actively making it happen,” said Mayor Berry Vrbanovic in the release. “Not only will this help make Kitchener a great place to live for our residents, but it will also benefit visitors and artists, and it will serve as a powerful economic driver for many years to come.”

Some of the facilities that will fall under the new centralized service model include Centre in the Square, The Aud, The Registry Theatre, and The Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts.

A culture and entertainment team is also being launched by the city to support the “growth and development of our culture and entertainment industries for years to come,” the city said.

The city is also hoping the centralized model will help facility operators market to audiences more easily, manage capital assets, and share ticketing platforms.