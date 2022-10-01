Kitchener celebrates grand opening of Huron Community Centre

The City of Kitchener is celebrating the opening of a new community centre located at 80 Tartan Avenue.

The Huron Community Centre is home to a gym, two program rooms and a shared entrance with EarlyOn Child and Family Centre.

Saturday’s grand opening event included Zumba lessons, program demonstrations and a tour of the community centre. Several city officials were on hand to celebrate the occasion including Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Ward 5 Councillor Kelly Galloway-Sealock.

“It’s a great partnership with the Waterloo Region District School Board. To have a triple gym is amazing to both the school, our community centre and the public. It’s really great to have it right in the heart of the community and be accessible to everyone,” said Galloway-Sealock.

Registration is now open at the centre for a wide range of classes and activities for kids, teens and adults.