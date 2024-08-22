Kitchener boxing legend hopes sport stays in 2028 Olympics

A Kitchener boxing legend is raising concerns over the sport possibly being dropped from the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has yet to include boxing on the 2028 program after stripping the International Boxing Association (IBA) of its Olympic recognition over differences in governance, finance, and ethics.

In a statement released in May, the IOC said in part:

“Olympic boxing needs to be organized by a credible, well-governed international federation. It is therefore already clear that any boxer whose national federation adheres to the IBA will not be able to participate in the Olympics Games LA28.”

Fitz “The Whip” Vanderpool is one of the most decorated Canadian boxers in history. His career titles wins include the Canadian Professional Boxing Federation title, World Boxing Federation Intercontinental title, World Boxing Council Welterweight Fecarbox title, World Boxing Federation Superwelterweight World title and the World Boxing Council Superwelterweight Fecarbox title.

The Waterloo County Sports Hall of Famer said his commitment to the sport began in 1988, after watching the Summer Games in Seoul.

“Lennox [Lewis] was there and there was another guy Asif Dar who was very good. Those are the guys I grew up fighting with and they were there,” Vanderpool told CTV News. “I’m like, ‘Man I want to be there.’”

Vanderpool says the IOC’s decision to keep boxing out of the Olympics is a massive blow to boxers at all levels, especially Olympic hopefuls.

“They put all those years and that time in getting ready for the Olympics and you’re going to take that from these kids,” Vanderpool said. “You’re kind of pulling the plug on something and you’re letting the air out of the balloon.”

Jesse Phillips is a youth boxer from Kitchener. Currently 16-years-old, he’ll be 20 when the LA Games begin.

“ [In] four to five years I could potentially be in the Olympics if I work hard enough,” Phillips told CTV News. “If it’s just gone what are they fighting for? They train lots of years and it’s just gone.”

The IOC says a final decision on the LA Games will be made by 2025.