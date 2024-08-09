Kitchener Blues Festival 2024: A celebration of music, community and culture
The Kitchener Blues Festival has returned, promising four days of world-class blues performances, community spirit and celebration.
Starting Thursday and running until Sunday, Victoria Park and several downtown venues will host a lineup of legendary artists, emerging talent and diverse acts from across the globe.
Now in its 24th year, the festival has become a staple in Kitchener’s cultural calendar, attracting tens of thousands of visitors annually.
This year’s lineup features a mix of international blues legends and homegrown talent, with performances by renowned artists like Buddy Guy, Mavis Staples and Colin James. In addition to the main stage acts, festival-goers can explore various side stages, showcasing up-and-coming artists and local bands.
The festival kicked off Thursday evening with a fundraiser concert in Victoria Park featuring Colin James and the Matt Weidinger Band as the opening act.
Throughout the weekend, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including music workshops, jam sessions, and interactive exhibits that celebrate the history of blues music.
Local vendors will offer a range of culinary options, from classic BBQ to international cuisine, alongside craft brews from local breweries.
If you are heading to Kitchener to check out the festival, be advised that there will be a number of road closures in place until Monday morning.
For more information about the festival, including the full lineup and schedule, visit the official Kitchener Blues Festival website.
