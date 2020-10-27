KITCHENER -- Kitchener city council has approved dozens of kilometres of new multi-use trails and bike lanes as part of the city's Cycling and Trails Master Plan.

The plan was approved at a council meeting on Monday night.

It was given the go-ahead after "public consultation consistently showed that people-friendly transportation options were a top priority for the community," a news release said in part.

The initial focus of the plan includes recommendations for the next decade, as well as the development of 43 kilometres of on-street active transportation facilities. That includes bike lanes and multi-use trails.

The city also plans to develop 13 kilometres of off-street multi-use trails, improve walkways and trails that connect neighbourhoods and provide facilities to a network of cycling routes and trails that spans the city.

Kitchener developed the plan with an external consulting team, while a resident-led advisory committee met for a year and a half to provide input on the final plan. All told, more than 3,000 residents provided feedback.