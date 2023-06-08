Kitchener air quality to plummet into 'high risk' zone Thursday afternoon

Waterloo region and Wellington County remain under a special air quality statement for the fourth straight day Thursday with pollution levels expected to climb back into Environment Canada’s “high risk” zone this afternoon.

Smoke billowing off wildfires in northeastern Ontario and Quebec has resulted in poor air quality for millions in both provinces and the northeastern United States.

Areas in grey are under special air quality statements, as of Thursday at 11 a.m. Areas in red are under smog warnings. (Environment Canada)

School boards in Waterloo region postponed regional track meets Wednesday with Environment Canada warning air pollution could reach level 7 on its Air Quality Health Index (AQHI).

At level 7 and above, the federal weather agency says seniors, young children, people who are pregnant and anyone with asthma, lung and heart disease should reduce or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities.

Here's the current air quality in Kitchener and Guelph

Ultimately, Kitchener air pollution levels stayed in the “moderate risk” zone Wednesday, registering a level 6 at worst between 11 a.m. and noon.

On Thursday, Environment Canada forecasts air quality will deteriorate to a level 7 by 2 p.m. and stay there until around 10 p.m.

The last time air quality in Kitchener was that bad was a Tuesday afternoon.

Rockway Golf Course in Kitchener says around 15 per cent of tee times on Wednesday were cancelled, mainly due to the deteriorating air quality. Many were also cancelled Thursday.

For golfers who showed up Thursday morning, the smell and sight of smoke has been the main topic of conversation.

“I had a buddy from Burlington that was supposed to come,” golfer Brad Hoffman said. “He’s not having a great time right now so he decided he wasn’t. He’s just coughing way too much. You can feel it and smell it a little bit but it doesn’t seem that bad.”