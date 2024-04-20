Kayakers rescued in Hanover
Two kayakers were saved from the Saugeen River in Hanover after their kayak overturned in fast flowing water.
Hanover police, the Hanover fire department, and paramedics from Grey County were called to the river at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators said four men in their 20s and 30s from Milton and Waterdown had entered the water from the boat launch area at Hanover Park. They were wearing life jackets and proper gear. The four men were planning on kayaking and camping for several days en route to Southampton.
However, shortly after setting out, police said two men overturned their kayaks and the group became separated.
Hanover firefighters brought out their drones and rescue boat and were able to locate the overturned pair about 700 metres from their starting point.
Police said the men were showing early signs of hypothermia and were disoriented.
They were brought to safety and paramedics took them to the Hanover and District Hospital for treatment.
The other two kayakers were located further downstream after they were unable to stop in the strong current.
"Thankfully, these kayakers were properly dressed, wearing life jackets, and had cellular phones with them that quite likely saved their lives,” a statement from Hanover police reads.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Younger brother and sister dead, 15 injured after vehicle crashes into birthday party in Michigan
A young brother and sister died and 15 people were injured, several seriously, when vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a birthday party Saturday.
Child not secured, mother holding baby on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario, driver facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a car that was initially stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had a child and a baby not safely seated Friday evening.
Vancouver 4-20 celebration and protest a no-show at Sunset Beach amid police crackdown
Cannabis enthusiasts and would-be protesters who went to Vancouver's Sunset Beach expecting a 4-20 festival this year were met instead with fences and police officers.
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
'The Tortured Poets Department': A track-by-track listener's guide to Taylor Swift’s 31-song double album
Taylor Swift released 'The Tortured Poets Department' on Friday, a 31-track surprise double album.
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Here’s what marijuana researchers have to say about 420 or 'Weed Day'
Marijuana is legalized for recreational use in Canada and 24 U.S. states, two territories and the District of Columbia.
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
Conservatives won't say whether they'd reverse capital gains tax change
Despite expressing vehement opposition to the newly unveiled federal budget, Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman would not say whether her party would reverse the Liberals' plan to increase the capital gains inclusion rate.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.