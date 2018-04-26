

CTV Kitchener





Two months after he was swept away into the Grand River the community gathered in Belwood to remember 3-year-old Kaden Young.

The candlelight vigil was held on Wednesday evening on the main bridge in Belwood where the body of the child was found in the river on Saturday.

Hundreds of people braved the wind and rain to come together to light candles and sing songs in memory of the toddler.

Young was swept away from his mother’s arms and into the Grand River during flooding in February.

A public funeral has been planned for May 5 at the Compass Church in Mono.