K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000

A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.

Waterloo regional police arrested the man on Saturday April 30 after an investigation into fake property rental ads in the region.

Over the course of four months between November 2021 and February 2022, fake advertisements for rental properties in Kitchener and Waterloo were posted to a buy and sell website, police said in a media release.

The accused communicated with prospective renters via email, text, phone and WhatsApp, before requesting they sign a lease agreement and send a down payment by e-transfer to secure the rental.

He would then stop communication.

When the victims would arrived at the address at the start of their lease, they would discover their lease agreements were not valid.

The 46-year-old Stouffville man police believe is behind the scam is now charged with defrauding the public, uttering forged documents, three counts of personation, laundering proceeds of crime, possession of an identity document and possession of a counterfeit stamp.

While a total of 36 victims have been identified as of Sunday May 1, police believe there may be others and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the scam is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.