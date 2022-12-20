K-W businesses adapting as single-use plastic bans take effect

Canada's ban on the manufacture and import for sale of some plastic items, including grocery bags and straws, has taken effect.

As of Tuesday, companies can no longer produce plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers or bring them into Canada -- and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.

At Vincenzo’s in Uptown Waterloo, the owner says they’ve spent some time trying to figure out how to cut out all single-use plastics.

“Being in the food business, single-use plastics have been part of everything we’ve offered here for many years. So everything from the grocery bags in the front to what we’ve had in the past, our deli bags, to produce bags, plastic cups, straws,” said Vincenzo’s co-owner Carmine Caccioppoli. “It’s a big undertaking to try and find viable substitutes.”

Caccioppoli says Vincenzo’s plans to use up their remaining plastic products, but that may take some time.

The federal government has given businesses until this time next year.

As for alternatives, Vincenzo’s is still in the process of finding suitable replacements.

“It’s tough to replace a tight plastic cover with a paper lid,” Caccioppoli said.

An employee at Vincenzo’s serves up a premade meal in single-use plastic to-go container. (Carmen Wong/CTV Kitchener)

Vincenzo’s is looking to replace their plastic checkout bags with paper in February. It’s a move most customers say they’re in support of.

“They just add to the landfill site and I think we have to be more careful of that sort of thing,” said Waterloo resident Jim Wilgar.

“It’s going to inconvenience a lot of people showing up to the grocery store, like I did today, without any bags,” said Mount Forest resident Deanna Gunson.

Macrofood in Waterloo plans to replace the plastic containers they use to package pre-made meals with a version that’s easier to recycle.

“It’s 100 per cent the right move. I just think there should be little bit of leeway for pricing, especially if we’re being forced to use certain things,” said owner Omar Abousaid.

Macrofoods owner Omar Abousaid holds one of his chicken frozen meals stored in a plastic container. (Carmen Wong/CTV Kitchener)

Abousaid said the new containers are 12 per cent more expensive than the ones they’re currently using.

“We as a business have decided to endure the cost, we’re not going to pass it on the customer,” he said.

By 2025, Canadian companies will no longer be able to export banned single-use plastics, as the country hopes to reach zero plastic waste by 2030.

With files from The Canadian Press.