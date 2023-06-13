'Just super excited for him:' Locals celebrate Kitchener's Jamal Murray

After defeating the Miami Heat in five games, Kitchener’s Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions.

“It’s just an amazing feeling. Blood, sweat and tears to get back to this point, and everybody on the floor believed in me to get back to myself,” Jamal Murray said after the win.

Jamal Murray following the Denver Nuggets championship win on June 12. (CTV Kitchener)

Murray averaged over 20 points and over 10 assists per game in the finals. He’s the fourth player to do so, joining Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Murray was emotional in his post-game interview, as he reflect on the journey he’s been on and the work it’s taken to get to where he is after an ACL injury suffered last season.

“I learned a lot about myself. Just being out for two post-seasons. Just grinding, having so many things go through my head,” Murray said.

On Monday night, Murray mania took over Bobby O’Brien’s in downtown Kitchener, as a crowd of supporters including former classmates cheered him on at a watch party.

"I feel like a million bucks now. Let's go, Jamal. I told you guys Jamal was going to bring it home,” Stefan Lazic, Murray’s high school friend said.

"Absolute slugfest by the Nuggets. Great job by Jamal Murray. Great to be in Kitchener. Go nuggets,” another fan said.

Denver Nuggets player Jamal Murray helps secure another win over the Los Angeles Lakers. (Twitter/Denver Nuggets)

"It's great for Canada basketball. We have a hometown kid winning a championship. It's just for basketball around Canada,” another fan said.

“We’re just super excited for him. We know how hard he’s battled. I got to see him fortunately last summer. He came to the gym a couple times for rehab,” Tolly Henderson, Murray’s high school basketball coach said.

Murray played two seasons at Grand River Collegiate before moving to a prep school in Orangeville in grades 11 and 12. His former high school coach in Kitchener said his success gives local athletes something to strive for.

“Obviously, Canada is now on the map. Not just cause of Jamal, but other players. And there’s going to be a boatload more,” Henderson said.

Murray is the ninth Canadian player to win an NBA championship.

At the Stanley Park Community Centre, where Murray often played, signed jerseys and tickets from his journey are on a wall for display. Those who met him early on say they knew he was something special.

Jamal Murray in a Grand River Renegades jersey. (CTV Kitchener)

“He was going to school one day, and I approached him outside, asked if he could sign the picture for me and he did,” Jane LaPierre, a staff member at Stanley Park Community Centre said.

Now an NBA champion, the City of Kitchener is getting ready to celebrate his success.

“I texted him before the game just to wish him luck and say, ‘hey, when the big win happens, we’re looking forward to celebrating with you when you come home this summer.’ And if you heard some of his after-game interviews, he said he’s looking forward to bringing the Larry O (‘Brien) Championship Trophy to Kitchener,” Berry Vrbanovic, the mayor of Kitchener said.