Jury deliberations begin at Kitchener murder trial
After five weeks of trial, Ager Hasan’s fate is now in the hands of the jury.
Hasan is charged with second-degree murder in the 2017 death of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije.
On Wednesday morning, the judge charged the jury with instructions before they began deliberating just after 12 p.m.
Hasan has admitted to killing Vasilije on April 28, 2017, but says she attacked him first, and after stabbing her twice, he blacked out.
Vasilije was stabbed a total of 47 times.
The question now comes down to provocation and Hasan’s mental state.
Justice Gerald Taylor says if the jury believes Vasilije provoked Hasan or Hasan was not in a state of mind to commit murder, then they must find him not guilty of second-degree murder.
The Crown must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Hasan was not provoked and did not lose control.
Hasan’s failure to turn himself in is irrelevant to the case and must not be part of the jury’s decision, the judge says.
As far as what qualifies as provocation, Taylor says there are four criteria that must be met:
- Did Vasilije commit a wrongful act? If the jury believes she attacked Hasan with a knife, that constitutes a wrongful act
- Would the wrongful act deprive a person of self-control? Would an ordinary person have lost power of self-control when faced with the wrongful act?
- Was the wrongful act sudden? If so, Ager Hasan would not have expected it.
- Did Ager Hasan act suddenly? Did he act immediately in the heat of passion in response to the wrongful act?
If the jury does not believe any one of these four criteria are not met, they can find Hasan guilty of second-degree murder.
Melinda Vasilije appears in an undated photo. (Submitted)
In their closing arguments Tuesday, the Crown and the defence laid out very different closing arguments.
The defence argued on the night Hasan killed Vasilije, the couple got back together, but after he confessed to cheating on her during their relationship Vasilije attacked Hasan with a knife, then he blacked out.
Meanwhile, the Crown told the jury there was no reconciliation, there was no confession and that Vasilije never attacked Hasan. Crown lawyers argued evidence shows Hasan went to Vasilije’s apartment that night motivated by jealously and obsession and he refused to accept that their relationship had ended.
