Junior chef program brings culinary twist to Guelph school

Pam Fanjoy shows students how to cook at St. Peter Catholic School in Guelph. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte) Pam Fanjoy shows students how to cook at St. Peter Catholic School in Guelph. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver