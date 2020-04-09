KITCHENER -- Jewish families, who would normally gather to eat and reflect during Passover, are being forced to find different ways to mark the holiday during a pandemic.

For many, the traditional Seder dinner is smaller this year.

“While normally we would have 20 people at the Seder table, this year it will be three or four,” said Benjamin Bach.

Gatherings are limited to only those who live together, hearkening back to the holiday's origin.

“The first time around, Passover was celebrated in the same way, the Jewish families in Egypt were told you should be quarantined, isolated at home, because there's a plague going on outside,” says Rabbi Moshe Goldman.

At a dinner steeped in tradition some elements may also be missing, though efforts have been made to get food to those who need it.

“One thing that guy did a week ago, he was helping the rabbi by delivering matzo to all the families that aren't able to get out,” said Etai Mizrahi

“In some ways there will be a lot more connectedness, because there's been a lot more Zoom calls between everybody,” explains Bach.

Rabbi Yossi Sapirman is broadcasting the Seder at his Toronto home on YouTube.

“It's an extraordinarily social holiday,” says Rabbi Sapirman of the Beth Torah Congregation and livingjewishly.org.

He says there are particular challenges, for those who have to mark the holiday alone.

“The Seder itself is like having a conversation without anybody answering you, you need to talk to people,” says Rabbi Sapirman.

But gathering together online is not an option for everyone, so some in the Jewish community have had to find other creative ways to connect throughout Passover.

“We can use videoconferencing. According to Jewish law, it should only be used before sunset today so until Passover holiday actually begins, that would be fine, then you kiss your friends goodbye on the camera,” said Rabbi Goldman.

The Rabi says there are also benefits to quieter gatherings.

“You know what the most important legacy you're going to leave is on your own family,” says Rabbi Goldman.

Others plan to share the sounds of the Seder with those around them.

“Opening your windows and your doors, and when you sing all those beautiful songs that you would normally sing together with your family, let your neighbours around you hear it,” says Rabbi Meir Rosenberg of Eitz Chaim Schools

Making this Passover a meaningful one, however it is marked.