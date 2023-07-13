Jamal Murray wins ESPY award for Comeback Player of the Year

Fresh off his NBA Championship with the Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray has added another trophy to his collection.

The Kitchener, Ont. native won the 2023 ESPY for Best Comeback Athlete Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.

Murray returned from an 18-month ACL injury to help the Denver Nuggets get the top seed in the Western Conference and win the NBA’s biggest prize.

“I want thank God, the man above, for giving me the strength in my journey back,” Murray said during his acceptance speech. “I want to thank my family, my friends, my coaches, the whole Denver Nuggets organization, all the fans for having belief in me from the start, but I want to give a huge shout out to my teammates for helping me get my confidence back.

“I’m blessed to be in front of you guys, legends, and thank you very much. Much love.”

Murray joins athletes like Michael Jordan, Mario Lemieux, and Lance Armstrong as winners of the comeback ESPY award.