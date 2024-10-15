'It was scary': Costumed robbery caught on camera in Guelph, Ont.
Security footage shows the tense moments when two men robbed a Guelph, Ont. store at knifepoint.
One of the suspects was dressed in a Halloween costume and pulled a knife on the clerk.
The supervisor at Simply Convenient in Guelph’s south-end said he got a text early Monday morning from the man working the overnight shift.
“He texted me 5:50 a.m., told me the store has been robbed. I checked the footage and just by looking -- it was scary,” said Marwan Ala Rashi.
In the video two men can be seen walking into the store. One man was wearing a nun-like costume and the other was wearing all black with his face hidden.
A still from security footage shows two suspects robbing a store in Guelph on Oct. 14, 2024. (Submitted)
Marwan said the clerk didn’t know what was going on.
“He thought at first that they were pranking him,” Marwan said. “He thought maybe people are just dressing up for fun,” he said.
Things escalated when the man in the costume pulled out a knife.
“They told him to sit in the corner. They told him not to move and cover his face,” Marwan said.
The video shows the other man shoving cash and cigarettes into a bag before the pair took off.
Marwan Ala Rashi, supervisor at Simply Convenient, poses on Oct. 16, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
Guelph police confirmed they are investigating the incident.
“It's a concern for the police service. It's a concern for the community. People working in these businesses are vulnerable, often working alone at a time when there's not a lot of people out and about,” said Scott Tracey with the Guelph Police.
Police are still looking for the two suspects involved.
The first suspect was described as a 6’ man while a stocky build and dark eyes. He wore a Halloween costume consisting of a black cape, white mask and gloves.
The second suspect was described as a 5’5” white male with a slim or medium build. He wore a black hoodie, black ski mask, black pants, black and grey running shoes, white gloves and a black backpack.
Tracey said while costumes can be used hide someone’s identity, they can also help police.
“It also might make them easier to identify if someone knows someone who has such a costume or who sees someone who's wearing that costume,” Tracey said.
The clerk who was working was not physically hurt. Marwan said he is still shaken and is taking some time off.
Staff at the store have also increased security and made some changes.
“Before the door used to be open for 24 hours. So now after 12, the doors are going to be locked,” Marwan said.
According to the Criminal Code of Canada, wearing a mask or disguise with the intent to commit a crime is an indictable offense on its own.
