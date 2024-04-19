'It's tough to see it end': Rangers reflect on second round exit in OHL Playoffs
Friday was cleanout day for the Kitchener Rangers after their season came to an abrupt end the night before.
The team held its player exit meetings the day after their 4-3 loss to the London Knights. The four-game sweep in the second round of the OHL playoffs marked the second straight year the Rangers were eliminated by their rivals down Hwy 401.
“It’s sad obviously,” said Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf. “[We’re a] very close group so it’s tough to see it end.”
London took a 4-1 lead in the 2nd period after Kasper Halttunen tipped a point shot past netminder Jackson Parsons. The Rangers answered with back-to-back goals from Trent Swick, but ultimately time ran out on the comeback and their season.
“All of the games were tight,” Rangers head coach Jussi Ahokas told CTV News. “There were small things, errors, special teams where we should have been better.”
The Knights have yet to lose a game in these playoffs, going a perfect 8-0 through the first two rounds.
“We had an OK year. If we had [beaten] London we would have had a great year,” Ahokas said. “If you lose a series 4-0, you didn’t have a chance.”
General manager Mike McKenzie drew some positives from this season, citing the low expectations the team had coming into the year and their ability to exceed them. Despite advancing to the second round of the OHL Playoffs in each of the past three years, McKenzie said the way this season ended left a sour taste.
“Any time you get swept you’d like to give a little more of a fight,” McKenzie said. “Only one team can win in the end. 19 teams go home disappointed and we’re one of them.”
Thursday marked the final OHL game for Rangers over-agers Mitchell Martin, Simon Motew, and Matthew Sop, with each player’s OHL eligibility officially coming to an end.
“There was definitely a tear or two shed last night,” said Kitchener native Matthew Sop, who played his entire career with his hometown team. “It’s really sad, but moments like this I try to really appreciate everything Kitchener has done for me. I’m really grateful to be a Ranger my whole life.”
Teammates Carson Rehkopf and Hunter Brzustewicz are both coming off career seasons. Rehkopf became the first Ranger to score 50 goals in a season since 2019 en route to making Team Canada’s IIHF World Junior Championship team, while Brzustewicz’s 92 points tied him with Jason Gladney for the highest scoring single season by a defenceman in franchise history.
Both Rehkopf (Seattle Kraken) and Brzustewicz (Calgary Flames) are eligible to return to the Rangers this Fall, after getting an opportunity to crack an NHL roster next season.
“Just trying to do whatever I can in the summer and get myself ready for whatever happens,” Rehkopf said.”
Looking ahead to next season McKenzie hopes to see internal growth and improvement in order to succeed.
“We need a lot of those players to take steps, get stronger, and come back and take on bigger roles for us. That’s what junior hockey is all about,” McKenzie said.
The Rangers drafted 14 players in last week’s OHL Priority Selection:
- Round 1: Evan Headrick (C)
- Round 2: Alexander Bilecki (LD)
- Round 3: Weston Cameron (C)
- Round 4: Nathan Gaitens (RD)
- Round 5: Jason Schaubel (G)
- Round 6: Matt Souter (RW)
- Round 8: Jacob Xu (LD)
- Round 10: Jude Bray (LD)
- Round 11: Avry Anstis (RW)
- Round 12: Nolan Carriere (G)
- Round 12: Ryker Young (LD)
- Round 13: Jack Hextall (C)
- Round 14: Dylan Orr (RD)
- Round 15: Ryder Robertson
Heading into the summer, McKenzie says he’ll look at all options to improve the team ahead of next season.
“We’ll take a look at everything and leave no stone unturned in the offseason to help improve our team internally and externally,” McKenzie said.
Returning players are scheduled to report to training camp for the 2024-25 season in late August.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
Man sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway
A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place as jury selection wrapped up, but officials said he did not appear to have been targeting Trump.
Sask. father found guilty of withholding daughter to prevent her from getting COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Gordon Jackson, a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, has been found guilty for contravention of a custody order.
Mandisa, Grammy award-winning 'American Idol' alum, dead at 47
Soulful gospel artist Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2006, has died, according to a statement on her verified social media. She was 47.
She set out to find a husband in a year. Then she matched with a guy on a dating app on the other side of the world
Scottish comedian Samantha Hannah was working on a comedy show about finding a husband when Toby Hunter came into her life. What happened next surprised them both.
'It was joy': Trapped B.C. orca calf eats seal meat, putting rescue on hold
A rescue operation for an orca calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off Vancouver Island has been put on hold after it started eating seal meat thrown in the water for what is believed to be the first time.
B.C. judge orders shared dog custody for exes who both 'clearly love Stella'
In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a B.C. judge has awarded a former couple joint custody of their dog.
Shivering for health: The myths and truths of ice baths explained
In a climate of social media-endorsed wellness rituals, plunging into cold water has promised to aid muscle recovery, enhance mental health and support immune system function. But the evidence of such benefits sits on thin ice, according to researchers.
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden painkiller drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.