Residents of Six Nations of the Grand River have blocked band members from entering the administration office in Ohsweken.

There were about two dozen people gathered under tents outside the Six Nations Council building along on Chiefswood Road on Tuesday.

A release from the people of Six Nations explained they’re demonstrating in solidarity with a national day of action that was declared on Monday.

According to the release, the protesters want the Six Nations Elected Council to publically recognize the Haudenosaunee as the governing body of the territory.

A poster shared with CTV repeats the phrase, "It's NOT OK." Some of the statement reads as follows:

"It's NOT OK that you don't consult with Onkwehon:we people when making major decisions that affect us all."

"It's NOT OK that you think you are working for the Onkwehon:we people of Six Nations when the truth is you are Federal agents who work for the Crown in right of Canada."

"It's NOT OK that you listen to the people with the most money and taht you allow land prices to skyrocket making land only availble to big businessmen."

We have reached out to members of the Six Nations Council for comment but have not received a response.