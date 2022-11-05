'It's Christmas starting Nov. 1': A Very Merry Market Craft Show sets up shop in Waterloo

It may still be early November, but one festive event isn't wasting any time.

A Very Merry Market Craft Show was on display Saturday afternoon inside Forbes Hall at Waterloo's RIM Park.

"It's Christmas starting Nov. 1," said Tiffany Turchyn of Unsalted Honey Jewelry. "We started preparing for this far in advance, like in September."

While Christmas is still a full 50 days away, trees, ornaments, and signs were all for sale at the event.

"I think it might be getting earlier," said Nicole Gilmour regarding Christmas shopping. "I think this is the soonest that I've personally noticed the Christmas stuff coming out."

Merchandisers say the lead up to the holidays is the most important time of year.

"Christmas makes or breaks your entire season," said Rebecca Heibein of Heibein Creative Collection. "It can be boom or bust."

Some shoppers tell CTV News they're itching to get out early and find the best deals due to the rising costs of goods.

"Financially spreading it out over the next two months is great, instead of a cram of a whole bunch on my Visa," said shopper Kendra McKellar. "I still need another two or three weeks."

Merchants say those who think the holiday season is coming too early better get used to it.

"For some people this is the most popular time of the year, so why not start it early?" said Turchyn.