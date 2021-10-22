'It is heartbreaking': Cambridge pharmacy vandalized for the second time in two weeks

Cambridge -

For the second time in two weeks, the Cambridge Medical Pharmacy on King Street East has been vandalized.

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a rock was thrown through the front window of a pharmacy sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Nimmit Vyas, the pharmacy's owner, said a bigger rock was thrown through the window this time.

"It is heartbreaking," he said. "It's scary that happened again."

He said there was already a hole patched in the window from the previous incident, and this rock was thrown through the same window above the patch.

In a tweet posted Thursday, Cambridge mayor Kathryn McGarry confirmed it was the same business that was targeted by vandals last week.

Last week, we saw 2 businesses vandalized. Again, this week Cambridge Medical Pharmacy was targeted by those who have opinions on vaccines. #Cbridge, this hate has no place here. Many have struggled through the pandemic. Let’s remember to be kind, support local & stand up to hate pic.twitter.com/uiksmjiMwN — Kathryn McGarry (@Kathryn_McGarry) October 21, 2021

Police said rocks with “messages and graphics with possible inferences to anti-vaccination” were thrown through the pharmacy’s front windows between Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.

A restaurant was also vandalized at that time.

Each incident is being investigated separately, but police say they’re working to determine if they are related.

Investigators are looking to identify an individual last seen in the area at the time of the incident riding a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777.