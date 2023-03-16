'It can basically light your house on fire': Kitchener fire warns of the dangers of lithium batteries

The Kitchener Fire Department is calling on residents to monitor their battery-powered devices after investigators determined a recent house fire was caused by an electric bicycle.

The fire happened Tuesday afternoon on Holborn Drive.

The Kitchener Fire Department estimates the damage to be around $300,000 and said two people were displaced.

On Thursday, investigators confirmed the blaze originated from an e-bike powered by a lithium-ion battery.

“It can basically light your house on fire, which is what happened in this case,” Tom O’Hara, public education officer with the Kitchener Fire Department told CTV News.

O’Hara explained that lithium-ion batteries, which can also be found in laptops and cellphones, are at risk of going into “thermal meltdown” which raises the temperature of the battery and cause nearby materials to catch on fire.

In Cambridge, Grand River Cycle sells e-bikes and accessories. Owner Blake Hetherington urges shoppers to ensure the bike they purchase has a certified battery through a reputable brand.

“That old saying ‘buy cheap, buy twice.' You don’t want to buy cheap and burn your house down,” Hetherington said.

The Kitchener Fire Department urges anyone using lithium-ion products to follow these guidelines:

Keep batteries protected from moisture

Unplug batteries once charging is complete

Leave lithium-ion products on hard surfaces and away from flammable materials like carpets, couches and bedding

Check batteries for corrosion or discolouration

O’Hara says failing to hold a charge can be an early sign of a faulty battery.

He adds if it’s time to replace your lithium-ion battery, be sure to dispose of it through a proper drop-off location.

“Take it to a dealer, take it to somebody that’s equipped to dispose of it and get them to change it for you,” O’Hara said.