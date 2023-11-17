Intimate partner violence resource information town hall hosted by Region of Waterloo
The Region of Waterloo is hoping to draw attention to a growing concern around intimate partner violence.
A town hall was hosted Thursday night to shed light on the topic as well as highlight resources available for support.
"In 2023, we're seeing a really alarming number of cases where people are presenting with very serious injuries," said Christine Taylor of the Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Treatment Centre of Waterloo Region.
Presenters spoke about wanting all levels of government to unite by declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic, as well as coming up with an action plan to end gender based violence.
"We have been having conversations with ministers in the province around advocacy, specifically from an Administration of Municipalities Ontario perspective, advocating for a concrete plan of action," said City of Kitchener councillor Colleen James.
The Region of Waterloo has already declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
The wait continues for Canadians wanting out of Gaza, approval list not yet updated
Canadians in the Gaza Strip, eager to escape the bloody conflict between Israel and Hamas, may have to wait a little longer to leave.
TREND LINE Trudeau's Liberals trailing Poilievre's Conservatives in ballot tracking, power index: Nanos
It's been months of headlines touting tanking polling numbers for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and climbing support for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. But what does a long-term look at party standings show? And is it too late for the trend lines to turn around?
Snoop Dogg, known worldwide for his cannabis enthusiasm, says he's 'giving up smoke'
It's the end of an era -- after decades of making it a staple of his persona, Snoop Dogg might be dropping his weed-smoking habit like it’s hot.
Former Canadian soldier fined $4K, given severe reprimand for anti-vax videos
A former Canadian soldier and veteran of the wars in Bosnia and Afghanistan was fined $4,000 and given a severe reprimand Thursday for publicly defying the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Armed Forces members.
'The Crown' aims to depict Diana's final days with dignity
For Elizabeth Debicki, portraying Diana on 'The Crown' for two seasons created a sense of responsibility to be as authentic as possible for the many people who revere the Royal Family.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of years of rape and abuse by singer Cassie in lawsuit
Sean 'Diddy' Combs, was accused in a lawsuit Thursday of subjecting R&B singer Cassie to a yearslong relationship that included beatings and rape.
After close encounter at APEC summit, Trudeau appears to steer wide berth around Xi
Blame the alphabet for the fact Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping had a close encounter at this week's APEC summit.
Federal court quashes cabinet order underlying single-use plastics ban
The Federal Court has quashed a cabinet order that listed plastic manufactured items as toxic under Canada's environmental protection law, saying the category was too broad and the government overstepped its constitutional bounds. The decision has implications for the government's ban of some single-use plastic items, including straws, grocery bags and take-out containers.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
London
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
'How many more lives are we going to lose?': Residents demand changes on Commissioners Road East
Marcia Patterson's stomach drops when she hears ambulance sirens along Commissioners Road East. On July 31, 2023 a 22-year-old motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection, and on Wednesday night, police confirmed another fatality a short distance away.
-
London doctor arrested following mischief investigation
A prominent London, Ont. doctor has been arrested on a charge of mischief following an incident last month.
Windsor
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
Porch pirate sought on Matchette Road
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help after a porch pirate theft in west Windsor.
-
Local toy, food drives prepare to kick off annual fundraisers
The Chatham Goodfellows are preparing for their 69th annual 'No Child Without a Christmas' Campaign while anticipating it to be one of the busiest ever.
Barrie
-
Police seeking two suspects for theft of two vehicles
Barrie police are asking for the public's help locating two suspects concerning the theft of two vehicles from a business earlier this week.
-
SIU clears officer in connection to man injured by OPP vehicle in Innisfil
Ontario's police watchdog has cleared an officer of any wrongdoing in connection to a man who was seriously injured after being struck by a police vehicle in Innisfil earlier this year.
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant could be in Simcoe County
A federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching her statutory release could be in Simcoe County.
Northern Ontario
-
London, Ont. attacker Nathaniel Veltman guilty of all charges; judge to decide if killer is a terrorist
A Windsor, Ont. jury has returned five guilty verdicts to Nathaniel Veltman for the June 2021 attack on a Muslim family. Whether or not its terrorism is now in the hands of the judge, Justice Renee Pomerance.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
-
Sudbury police cleared in arrest that left suspect with broken ankle
Greater Sudbury Police weren’t at fault last summer when a suspect taken into custody ended up with a broken ankle.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau man alleges he was beaten by police, racially profiled by CATSA at Edmonton International Airport
A Gatineau man is alleging he was beaten by RCMP officers and racially profiled by the Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) at the Edmonton International Airport in April.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 17-19
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Here's how much parking rates in Ottawa will go up next year
The current rate of $4.00 per hour will be going up to $4.50 per hour on Jan. 1.
Toronto
-
Former Mississauga councillor seeking $2.5M in counterclaim against city and former colleague who claims he harassed her
A former Mississauga city councillor accused of harassing his council colleague to the point where she quit her job has launched a countersuit seeking $2.5 million from her and the city.
-
'My heart broke,' Brampton mayor says after asylum seeker dies in tent outside Peel Region shelter
Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown says the death of an asylum-seeker camped outside a Peel Region shelter on Tuesday night should be a wake up call to other levels of government who need to provide immediate support to municipalities dealing with the growing refugee crisis.
-
Toronto police to unveil results of drug seizure investigation Project Finito
On Friday morning, Toronto police will announce the results of a drug seizure investigation dubbed Project Finito at the TPS headquarters.
Montreal
-
Quebec education minister wants students to continue learning during strike
The strike looming in many Quebec schools should not be seen by students as a 'break' or 'vacation,' warns Education Minister Bernard Drainville.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Here are the road closures for the weekend in and around Montreal
Those driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should be aware that several construction projects will prompt road closures. In particular, the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel, Highway 15 in the Atwater Avenue sector and the Saint-Pierre interchange should be avoided if possible, as well as other areas listed below.
-
Habs honour Karl Tremblay before 6-5 loss to Golden Knights
Shea Theodore had a goal and three assists as the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Thursday night. The Habs honoured late Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay and named him the game's number-one star.
Atlantic
-
Man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant: Digby RCMP
Digby RCMP says a province-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old man in connection with incidents of intimate partner violence that occurred Wednesday in the town.
-
Weather statement issued for Nova Scotia as fall storm brings rain and wind to the Maritimes Saturday
A Special Weather Statement has been issued for the province of Nova Scotia by Environment Canada for the heavy rain and high winds that are expected Saturday and ending Sunday morning.
-
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
Winnipeg
-
Young girl dead after accident at Manitoba Hutterite colony school
A nine-year-old girl has died following what school officials describe as a tragic accident during a game of hide and seek at a school on a Hutterite colony.
-
Up to 15 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba
A heavy swath of snow is expected to touch down in parts of Manitoba on Thursday.
-
'It's synonymous with Winnipeg': Jeanne's Cake-inspired beer wins local home brewery competition
When tasked with making a beer that represented his city, Chuck Mackenzie sat down with his wife and started making a list of flavours that scream Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
'Hard on the eyes': Defective streetlights on some Calgary roadways have drivers blue
Scores of streetlights along some of Calgary's biggest roads are turning a deep blue, nearly purple colour.
-
2 people killed, 3 seriously injured in Highway 1 crash near Bassano, Alta.
Two people were killed and three were seriously injured in a collision between a truck and an SUV on Highway 1 near Bassano, Alta.
-
'Hard pill to swallow': Seniors respond to rent increases at southwest Calgary retirement home
Local seniors facing a 55 per cent hike in their rent at a southwest Calgary retirement home will now see that increase cut in half, but some say that’s still too high of a price to pay while living on a fixed income.
Edmonton
-
Alberta doctors attempting to sound COVID-19 alarm as province reviews Manning report
Alberta's premier says she's considering 90 recommendations made public Wednesday in a report on the province’s pandemic response.
-
Police chief calls for coordinated Edmonton effort to shut down encampments after deadly fires
In the wake of recent deadly fires at encampments around Edmonton, never mind inevitable frigid weather, Edmonton's police chief said at a meeting Thursday that a coordinated city effort is needed to "take down" camps.
-
Alberta mom pleads guilty to sexually abusing toddler
A Strathcona County woman has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing her own toddler.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing at Surrey mall seriously injures victim: RCMP
One person was sent to hospital with serious injuries being stabbed at a mall in Surrey Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
-
Mysterious theft of valuable art stuns Vancouver gallery owner
A bronze life-sized sculpture of a horse’s head that weighs about 200 pounds was stolen “in a flash” from a gallery on West Hastings Street in Vancouver.
-
'The Canucks are making me smile for the first time in a while': Fans react to team's historic start
The Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history.