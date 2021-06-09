KITCHENER -- Woolwich Township council has rejected an interim approval for a Better Tent City to move to Breslau, but a normal planning process is still on the table.

Organizers for the community that houses some of the most vulnerable in Waterloo Region were hoping their potential move to a Breslau property could get the green light on compassionate grounds.

The decision was made at a Tuesday night council meeting.

“I think it’s a really interesting model that, as a region, we need to consider,” said Mayor Sandy Shantz. “I also believe in due process and I think it’s important that all the reasons that have already been stated.”

A Better Tent City currently sits on Lot 42 in Kitchener, which was sold earlier this year. The residents, who are mostly homeless, have been asked to relocate by the end of June.

Council held a three-hour long meeting last week to get public feedback on the possible move to a large piece of farmland on Spitzig Road.

“This is where we need to stay on track,” said Coun. Patrick Merlihan. “The residents have been heard, they have spoken fair loud and clear on this issue.”

Shantz says A Better Tent City can still make an official application that will go through the normal planning process, but the timeline for how long this would take is unclear.