Instances of police-reported hate crimes spiked in 2021

Pictured is some of the graffiti that was spray painted on the mosque's parking lot. Pictured is some of the graffiti that was spray painted on the mosque's parking lot.

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver