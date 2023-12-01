Inquest will look into suspect’s death at a Brantford, Ont. hotel

The province has launched an inquest into the death of David Thomson.

The 33-year-old died on Nov. 3, 2019 in a Brantford hotel room.

At the time, Thomson was wanted in connection to a double homicide in Hamilton.

Police had tracked him to a Days Inn in Brantford.

Hamilton Police, with the assistance of Brantford Police, surrounded the hotel and guests were evacuated.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, there were attempts to contact the man but officers received no response.

“Shortly after,” their report read, “a single gunshot was heard coming from within the room. Upon entering the room, police officers discovered the man to be vital signs absent on the bed with a gunshot wound and a handgun under his left hand.”

The SIU director determined there were no reasonable grounds to pursue criminal charges in the case.

On Friday, the province announced its intention to launch an inquest, saying it’s mandatory under the Coroners Act. They will look into the circumstances surrounding the incident and a jury will make recommendations “aimed at preventing further deaths.”

No date has been set at this time.

Thomson was wanted in the deaths of Donald Lowe, 62, and Cheryl Nicholl, 32.

In November 2019, police were asked to check on the well-being of two people at a home in the Central Mountain neighbourhood in Hamilton. Officers then found the two shot dead.