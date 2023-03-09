Inmate ‘mistakenly released’ from Hamilton jail, say police

Police are looking for an inmate who they say was ‘improperly released’ from the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre.

He’s been identified as 45-year-old Shawn Delaney.

In a media release, police said “an administrative error” resulted in Delaney's release from custody on March 3 before his full sentence was served.

Police added that they were informed of the mistake on March 7.

Police said Delaney is aware of the error and is “actively evading police.”

Anyone who has seen Delaney, or has information on his whereabouts, is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.