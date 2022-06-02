Independent candidate Bobbi Ann Brady elected in Haldimand-Norfolk
An Independent candidate, with the support of a former long-time Progressive Conservative MPP, has won the riding of Haldimand-Norfolk.
Bobbi Ann Brady is now the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
The riding was previously held by PC Toby Barrett who announced he would not be seeking an eighth term in April. Instead of backing new PC candidate and Haldimand mayor, Ken Hewitt, Barrett threw his support to Brady, who was his former executive assistant while he was MPP.
“I've given 23 years of my life to the party and I've worked for MPP Toby Barrett for 23 years and we weren't afforded a nomination night,” Brady told CTV News following her victory. “We were just told the candidate would be who it was, and local Conservatives weren't impressed by that move.”
With all the polls tallied, Brady had 35 per cent of the vote. Hewitt had 30.5 per cent.
“It's a message to all the political parties that you can't take folks for granted - for their money and for their vote,” Brady said.
Hewitt stepped down from his duties as mayor during the campaign, but he was not required to resign.
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
