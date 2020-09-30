KITCHENER -- Tuesday ended with a vibrant red and pink sunset and CTV Kitchener Weather Watchers captured the evening sky across Southwestern Ontario.

Imagine seeing it from above? Paul Ernest snapped this photo from the Waterloo Wellington Flight Centre at The Waterloo Region International Airport.

This photo is from Mike Emmerich who captured the reflections of the sunset on Westwood Trails in Simcoe.

Debbie Watson viewed the sunset from a farm in Kirkwall.

Here is the view of the pink hue in Cambridge, taken by Samantha Graham.

While Tuesday ended with stunning views of the evening sky, for some Wednesday started with a rainbow after passing showers.

"My five-year-old daughter Lily spotted this gem of a rainbow this morning in Drayton, Ont.," said Julie Newbigging.

