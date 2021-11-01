In-person theatre returning to Drayton Entertainment after 20 months

KITCHENER -

After a 20-month hiatus, Drayton Entertainment is welcoming audiences back to the theatre for two holiday shows in Waterloo Region.

The not-for-profit organization announced in a Monday release that "A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline" will play at the St. Jacobs Playhouse and "Back Home for the Holidays" will be on stage at Hamilton Family Theatre in Cambridge.

Both shows will run from Dec. 1-26.

All patrons will be required to provide proof of double vaccination, with exceptions being made for those who provide a proof of exemption from the province, and children under 12 who are accompanied by someone who meets the requirements.

Masks will be mandatory for those in the audience, while patrons will have the choice of attending performances at 50 per cent capacity or 100 per cent.

"Although the province has removed capacity restrictions, we recognize that people have varying degrees of comfort when it comes to physical distancing, so we have decided to offer a hybrid model," said Alex Mustakas, artistic director for Drayton Entertainment, in the release. “We hope that audiences will choose the performance that suits their comfort level.”

If a December production is cancelled or health concerns arise, those who buy tickets will be able to exchange them for another performance, a credit on their ticketing account, or a full refund.