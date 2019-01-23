Featured
Images of armed bank robbery suspects released by police
Images of suspect 1 (left) and suspect 2 (centre, right) released by police as they investigate a reported armed robbery in Waterloo on Jan. 23.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 11:33AM EST
Photos of two suspects have been released as police are investigating a reported armed robbery in Waterloo.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is requesting the public’s help in identifying the males shown in the above images.
According to a release, the two suspects entered a bank on Fischer-Hallman Road North around 3 p.m. Tuesday and demanded cash from the tellers.
One suspect reportedly brandished a weapon before the duo made off with an unknown amount of cash.
Police say no one was injured and ask anyone with information to contact them.