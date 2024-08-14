Idea Exchange to be renamed Cambridge Public Library

Idea Exchange in Cambridge has turned the page when it comes to its name.

They want to make it clearer what services and facilities are offered, so they’ve ditched the Idea Exchange moniker and all branches are undergoing a rebrand.

The board and staff have announced the organization will now be known as Cambridge Public Library.

“During our strategic planning process, we repeatedly heard from community members and our staff that the name ‘Idea Exchange’ was a barrier,” said Chrissy Hodgins, Cambridge Public Library CEO.

The vote to change the name was unanimous.

Community members will notice gradual changes as the new name comes into effect. The plan is to fully implement the rebrand before its new location opens at the Southeast Cambridge Recreation and Library Complex. That branch is expected to open in 2026. For now, the web and email addresses will still carry the Idea Exchange name until the library’s website URL is updated.

While it’s unclear how much the renaming will all cost, staff say it will be done through existing budgets and planned projects.

Some Cambridge residents who spoke with CTV News on Wednesday liked the name change.

“It definitely makes it clear what it is,” said one.

“Probably more relatable for most folks,” said another. “From the feedback I heard, the Idea Exchange idea wasn’t really well-received… Don’t reinvent the wheel if you don’t need to.”

But some people want that name to stay.

“I prefer the Idea Exchange. It’s more unique,” one person told CTV News.

“I think I like the Idea Exchange better. The other one is kind of run-of-the-mill and Idea Exchange is unique and original. I would say I’ve never heard of a library being called that before,” another said.

It’s not the first time the community will see the library take on a new name.

“Since 1973, we operated as Cambridge Public Library, though for a time in the early 2000s we were known as Cambridge Libraries and Galleries. And then the name change, of course, to Idea Exchange came into play in 2014,” Hodgins explained.

The Idea Exchange name was used to reflect the breadth of services offered like 3D printing, a virtual library and a seed library.

All that will remain the same amidst this new chapter – including library cards.