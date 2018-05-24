

CTV Kitchener





A fire at the Suds and Jiffy Lube in Cambridge has caused approximately $250,000 in damage.

Flames were spotted by employees at the Hespeler Road business shortly before 7 p.m.

Lucas Valentim was bringing cars from the back of the building when he saw smoke.

“We told everyone to get out,” he said. “One minute you’re working away, waiting to go home. The next, it’s up in flames.”

Huge crowds gathered on the street as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

“I was just driving by,” said Ryan Batzack. “I was concerned and know everyone who works here. So I stopped to make sure they’re all ok.”

“I was shocked at how fast it went up,” said Sarah McKay. “I’ve never seen something like that before.”

Most of the fire was contained to the front of the building, which is used as a reception area.

“We’ll definitely be here all night. Just to make sure it doesn’t rekindle,” said Deputy Fire Chief Diamond Jamieson.

The Ontario Fire Marshall will be on scene Friday, as they try to determine the cause.