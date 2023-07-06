'I was shaking so hard': Cambridge father of five wins lottery

A Cambridge father of five who says he is an occasional lottery player has hit a jackpot worth $250,000.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Raymond Wright went to the store to pick up some snacks and decided to purchase a ticket.

“The cashier picked the ticket for me, and it turned out to be a winner,” he said in an OLG news release.

The 42-year-old, who works in concrete forming, said he played his ticket on his front steps when he discovered he won big

“My heart was pounding out my chest,” he said. “At first, I couldn’t even talk. I was shaking so hard I threw my drink!”

With his winnings, Wright said he plans to share with his kids, take a vacation, and start his own business.

“I’m so happy for my kids and I,” Wright said “$20 turned into $250,000 really quick.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Christopher Drive in Cambridge.