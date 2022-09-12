'I wanted to show her respect': Books of condolences honouring Queen available across Waterloo region

As people around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, condolences are pouring in for the royal family.

People in Waterloo region are also able to pay their respects with several books of condolences available for residents to sign.

The City of Waterloo set out its book in the Waterloo City Centre atrium Monday morning.

“Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of my life, my whole life,” said Waterloo resident Melanie Robertson. “So I just wanted to show her respect, she’s a strong woman, a great leader and an inspiration to all people.”

As of noon on Monday, a handful of people had left messages expressing what the Queen meant to them.

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky was the first person to sign. He mentioned how he met the Queen during her visit to the region in 2010 and how he handed her a lab coat when she toured Research in Motion – now BlackBerry.

“I think it really speaks to the strength of the commonwealth and all the people in the commonwealth who really miss Queen Elizabeth and really looked up to [her],” said Jaworksy. “I hope that my signature, even just as part of a package of all Canadian signatures, shows the strength of Canada.”

Queen Elizabeth is shown a new Blackberry by electronics assembler Elvira Dulic as she tours Research in Motion in Waterloo, Ont. on Monday July 5, 2010. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Next to the book, sits the City of Waterloo guestbook which has been opened to the page the queen signed when she visited the city in 1959.

“My family has been a stanch follower of the British monarchy, especially my mom who has dementia now, so I feel like I’m doing this for her as well,” said Tracy Van Kalsbeek, executive director of the Uptown Waterloo BIA, who also signed the book on Monday.

Several Canadian municipalities have similar books which will be sent to the Royal Family after the Queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II signs the City of Waterloo guestbook with Mayor Harold Paikin during her visit to the City of Waterloo in 1959. (Twitter/City of Waterloo)

HERE’S WHERE BOOKS OF CONDOLENCES CAN BE SIGNED IN WATERLOO REGION

Canada's virtual book of condolences

Waterloo City Centre

100 Regina Street South

Kitchener City Hall

200 King Street West

Cambridge City Hall

50 Dickson Street, Cambridge

Bell Homestread

94 Tutela Heights Road, Brantford

Woolwich Administrative Office

24 Church Road West, Elmira

North Dumfries Community Complex

2958 Greenfield Road, Ayr

Wilmot Township Admin Complex

60 Snyder Road, West Baden