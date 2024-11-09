'I started freaking out': Paris, Ont. teen wins pair of tickets to see her idol, Taylor Swift, in concert

The countdown is on for one of the biggest concerts of the modern ‘era’.

One of the world’s biggest popstars, Taylor Swift, will hit the stage in Toronto next week for a series of sold out concerts.

The Jays Care Foundation, which aims to help kids overcome barriers in sports, had a series of tickets to give away for the big show.

15-year-old Kristen Saroli was one of the lucky people who was given a ticket through the foundation. Her baseball coach was the one who shared the exciting news with Kristen.

“I started freaking out,” Kristen told CTV News. “I was like, there is absolutely no way he said I was going to the concert.”

The Swift superfan performed ‘Shake It Off’ at a Jays Care summer camp talent show earlier this year. That performance was part of the reason she was chosen to receive one of the tickets.

“It’s just ultimate to see her get to experience this, she’s so excited, she deserves it,” said Kristen’s dad, Marcello.

The foundation aims to create safe and inclusive sporting opportunities for youth. Kristen lost the use of her left arm after an injury a few years ago. The program has given her a way to play sports again with the Jays Care’s Challenger Baseball Adaptive Program.

“She used to play hockey and baseball before her injury and Jays Care just gave her this opportunity, a new opportunity to play again, and she loves it,” said Marcello.

“Jays Care really changed my life and it’s really inspirational to me.” added Kristen.

With the concert just days away, she’s been ‘shaking off’ the excitement of going with the support of her younger sister.

“She’s going to remember that for the rest of her life and I know she’s going to love that and keep it as a memory in the center of her heart,” said Kristen’s sister, Ava.

As for who gets that other ticket to go with Kristen? That’ll be her mom, Lori. Her dad and sister say they’re okay with that and are just happy to see Kristen have her dream come true.