Health officials confirmed the flu was the cause of a 7-year-old Guelph boy’s sudden death.

The family of Boyqara Dahi gathered for his funeral at the Guelph Islamic Society on Saturday.

The boy also attended Westminster Woods Public School. The same school that 12-year-old Layna Pollard attended. She died from the flu on Wednesday after falling ill two days earlier.

“Boyqara was just a vibrant life. He just represented happiness,” said Yasin Dahi, the boy’s cousin.

Boyqara’s family said the boy lived with Cerebral Palsy and was often sick in the wintertime.

However, the boy’s father said this time, it was different.

"He had a fever. He was coughing. He was throwing up,” said Ashraf Dahi, the boy’s father.

On Wednesday night, Boyqara said he felt alright before going to bed. In the early hours Thursday morning, things took an unimaginable turn.

“I don't hear anything and I get up right away from my bed and he wasn't breathing,” said Ashraf.

Later that day in the hospital Boyqara was pronounced dead.

“It really hits home now, the dangers of it. It's an absolute shock,” said Yasin.

Family and friends fondly remembered the smiling boy who was loved by so many, including his friends at his elementary school.

Although parents at Westminster Woods Public School say the kids both attended that school, public health officials say there is no indication that the virus was passed from one student to the other.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Natalie van Rooy