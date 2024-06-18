'I cannot wait': Erin man set to appear on The Amazing Race Canada

A 26-year-old content creator from Erin, Ont. has been announced as a contestant on the upcoming season of The Amazing Race Canada.

John Ferguson will be teaming up with his friend, Connor Carroll, 24, from Pickering, for season 10 of the show that has contestants race around the world for a big prize. The pair met during Frosh Week at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont. and became fast friends, according to a news release from CTV.

The duo aims to smash stereotypes and push themselves, while putting their friendship to the ultimate test.

Ferguson, a finance graduate, was born with many challenges including Achondroplasia Dwarfism and a stutter. He said he has always been told “no” or “you can’t,” but is hoping to prove people wrong.

“I cannot wait to bring you guys with me,” Ferguson said to his followers, in a video on social media on Tuesday. “This is going to be the experience of a lifetime.”

Their team motto is: “When he goes high, I go low.”

Along with the title of The Amazing Race Canada champions, this year’s winners will also get two 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV RS vehicles, a round-the-world trip for two, and a $250,000 cash prize.

If Ferguson wins, he said he would like to invest in real estate, while his partner said he would pay off student loans and travel.

You can see the pair during the season 10 premier of The Amazing Race Canada on July 2.