KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Hydro pole down, road closed following Elmira crash

    A crash in Elmira has knocked down a hydro pole and closed a road.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the Floradale Road scene around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

    They say that, due to poor weather conditions, a driver lost control, hit the pole, and caused it to fall onto the road.

    The driver was not hurt.

    Floradale between Church Street West and Listowel Road has been closed off with hydro crews on scene. 

    The stretch of road is expected to be closed all day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News