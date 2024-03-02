Hydro pole down, road closed at Kitchener roundabout

A crash next to a Kitchener roundabout has closed down part of the road and knocked down a hydro pole.

Regional police posted online about a two-vehicle crash in the area of Fischer-Hallman Road and Huron Road around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Later that afternoon, a pickup truck could be seen next to a broke pole, with hydro crews nearby.

The east side of the roundabout on Huron Road has been shut down. Police say it will remain closed until work on the damaged pole is done.

There is no word yet on the cause of the crash of if anyone was hurt.