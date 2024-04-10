Hydro One worker airlifted after serious fall near Kitchener, Ont.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after two Hydro One workers were hurt while working on a transmission tower near Petersburg, Ont., just outside Kitchener.

Emergency services were called to Notre Dame Drive and Snyders Road East, just outside of Petersburg, around 11:10 a.m.

One of the workers, a man in his 30s, was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries as a result of a fall, Ornge told CTV News.

Hydro One said a second employee was injured as well.

“We are incredibly grateful to the crews and first responders who took immediate action and provided care for our teammates,” Hydro One said in an emailed statement.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating the incident.