KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • HWY 7/8 eastbound lanes reopen near New Hamburg after crash

    A crash west of New Hamburg on highway 7/8 at Wilmot Easthope Road on Dec. 8. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) A crash west of New Hamburg on highway 7/8 at Wilmot Easthope Road on Dec. 8. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener)

    All lanes have reopened following a collision on Highway 7/8, west of New Hamburg.

    According to 511 Ontario, the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. between Wilmot Easthope Road (Huron Street) and County Road 1 and Walker Line.

    The collision appears to have involved a tractor trailer.

    The highway was initially closed in both directions but westbound lanes reopened shortly after.

    Eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane through the area but all lanes reopened around 5:30 p.m.

    No word yet on injuries.

