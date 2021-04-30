Advertisement
Hwy. 401 closing at Hespeler Road interchange for construction work this weekend
Published Friday, April 30, 2021 11:37AM EDT
Construction on Highway 401 at the Hespeler Road interchange (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Highway 401 will be closed at the Hespeler Road interchange in Cambridge for part of the weekend due to construction in the area.
The closure will run from Saturday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m. while crews work to demolish the bridge at Hespeler Road northbound.
Detour routes will be in place.
The construction is part of work that will widen the 401 to 10 lanes.