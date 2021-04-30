KITCHENER -- Highway 401 will be closed at the Hespeler Road interchange in Cambridge for part of the weekend due to construction in the area.

The closure will run from Saturday at 9 p.m. until Sunday at 10 a.m. while crews work to demolish the bridge at Hespeler Road northbound.

Detour routes will be in place.

The construction is part of work that will widen the 401 to 10 lanes.