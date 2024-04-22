KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Huron East crash leads to serious injuries

    OPP included a photo of the crash in Huron East. (Submitted/OPP) OPP included a photo of the crash in Huron East. (Submitted/OPP)
    One person was airlifted to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on McNaught Line in Huron East on Monday.

    Huron Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the person who was sent to hospital has serious but not-life-threatening injuries.

    Just before 3:30 p.m., OPP said a section of McNaught Line is still closed but will re-open shortly. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

      

